Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Other Cities

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023: Lunar eclipses occur when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. They are visible from all parts of the Earth where the Moon is above the horizon at the time of the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023. Today’s May 5, 2023, lunar eclipse will be visible from most parts of the country, depending on weather conditions and other factors.

See Stunning Photos From India, Around The World

May 6, 2023, 00:26am: Watch Penumbral Lunar Eclipse LIVE

May 6, 2023, 00:04am: Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse: Manila

May 5, 2023, 11:29pm: Full Moon Seen Above India Gate

May 5, 2023, 11:21pm: Lunar Eclipse Over Delhi Skies

May 5, 2023, 10:58pm: Partial Lunar Eclipse in Kashmir

May 5, 2023, 10:47pm: Lunar Eclipse 2023: The Corn Moon

May 5, 2023, 10:30pm: Lunar Eclipses 2023: Stages Of The Eclipse

1. Penumbral eclipse begins – Earth’s penumbra starts covering the Moon.

2. Partial eclipse begins – The Umbra region of Earth starts covering the Moon.

3. Maximum eclipse – Moon is mostly covered by Umbra. (Fully covered by umbra when it’s total eclipse)

4. Partial eclipse Ends – Umbra region passes, and moon enters penumbra region again.

5. Penumbral eclipse ends – Penumbra region also passes, there’s no longer Earth’s shadow on the moon.

May 5, 2023, 10:11pm: Partial Lunar Eclipse Visible in Kashmir

May 5, 2023, 10:05pm:

10 Things You Need to Know About Lunar Eclipse 2023

The first Lunar Eclipse or penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2023 started on at 08:44 PM IST and end at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. The eclipse will be visible from most parts of the world, including North and South America, Asia, Australia, and parts of Europe and Africa. The total phase of the eclipse will last for approximately 4 hours and 18 minutes. During the total phase, the moon will turn a reddish color due to the Earth’s atmosphere bending sunlight around the Earth and onto the moon. This type of lunar eclipse is sometimes referred to as a “Blood Moon" due to the red color of the moon during the eclipse. The eclipse will occur during the Full Moon phase, when the moon is closest to the Earth. The eclipse will be the only total lunar eclipse of the year 2023. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon. Lunar eclipses can only occur during a Full Moon phase, and they can happen up to three times a year. The next total lunar eclipse after the 2023 eclipse will occur on March 14th, 2025.

May 5, 2023, 9:41pm:

How to Take a Good Photo of Today’s Lunar Eclipse With Your iPhone

Capturing a lunar eclipse using an iPhone can be a great way to preserve this special event. Here are some steps you can follow to capture a lunar eclipse using your iPhone. READ MORE

May 5, 2023, 9:38pm:

Lunar Eclipse 2023: The Dos and Don’ts

Avoid going outside during the eclipse. According to astrology, you should avoid eating any food made before the eclipse. Never watch an eclipse with bare eyes. As per beliefs, people should not perform any puja during the eclipse. Don’t allow your children watch the eclipse alone.

May 5, 2023, 9:20 pm: Lunar Eclipse 2023 Begins; Here’s What You Can Eat

During the eclipse, the elderly, children, and pregnant women should drink milk. Only consume this milk after it has been boiled with basil leaves. Aside from that, coconut, banana, pomegranate, and mango, as well as dry fruits, can be consumed during the eclipse. They have a lot of energy, which is great for pregnant women.

May 5, 2023, 9:18 pm: Lunar Eclipse 2023 Begins; Here’s What You Should Avoid Eating

At the time of the eclipse, religious scriptures and scientific approaches advise against eating cooked food and chopped-up fruits. Eating cooked food and chopped fruits during this time can harm one’s health. Non-vegetarian food should also be avoided throughout this time.

Here’s How You Can Capture Lunar Eclipse Using iPhone

1. Find a location with a clear view of the sky. Ideally, you should be away from sources of light pollution, such as streetlights and buildings.

2. Use a tripod to keep your iPhone steady. This will help you avoid blurry photos.

3. Open the camera app on your iPhone and switch to the “night mode" setting. This mode is designed to capture photos in low-light conditions, which is perfect for a lunar eclipse.

4. Zoom in on the moon using the pinch-to-zoom gesture. This will help you capture more detail.

5. Take a series of photos throughout the eclipse, as the moon’s appearance will change over time. You can use burst mode to capture multiple photos in quick succession.

6. If you want to capture a timelapse of the eclipse, you can use the time-lapse mode in the camera app. This will create a video of the eclipse over time.

7. Edit your photos using the built-in editing tools in the Photos app. You can adjust the brightness, contrast, and other settings to get the perfect shot. READ

May 5, 2023, 8:50 pm: First Image of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023 As Captured by Nasa

May 5, 2023, 8:36 pm: What time is the eclipse: The Moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow between 8.45 PM IST on May 5 and 1.02 AM IST on May 6.

May 5, 2023, 8:25 pm: If the sky is cloudy or overcast, you may not be able to see the eclipse at all. During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appear reddish or copper-coloured, which is sometimes called a “blood moon." This effect is caused by the Earth’s atmosphere bending and filtering the sunlight that passes through it and reflecting it onto the Moon. Those who are unable to view it in person can opt to watch a live stream of the celestial phenomenon online. TimeandDate.com will stream the total lunar eclipse live on its website. You can also watch it live on NASA’s YouTube channel.

Chandra Grahan 2023 Today: India Time, City-wise Timings, Sutak Kaal Do’s and Don’ts

Chandra Grahan Time Delhi – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Chandra Grahan Time Mumbai – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Chandra Grahan Time Kolkata – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Chandra Grahan Time Chennai– 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Chandra Grahan Time Bengaluru: 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Chandra Grahan Time Ranchi – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Chandra Grahan Time Patna – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Chandra Grahan Time Guwahati – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Chandra Grahan Time Ahmedabad – 8:46 PM TO 01:01 AM

Chandra Grahan Time Jaipur – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Chandra Grahan Time Bhopal – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Watch Chandra Grahan LIVE on Nasa’s YouTube Channel

May 5, 2023, 8:05 pm: You can watch today’s Lunar Eclipse on Nasa’s YouTube channel. here’s the direct link

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Where To Watch Chandra Grahan Live

May 5, 2023, 8:02 pm: The final lunar eclipse of the year has generated enthusiasm among sky enthusiasts who are eager to witness the event. Those who are unable to view it in person can opt to watch a live stream of the celestial phenomenon online. TimeandDate.com will stream the total lunar eclipse live on its website.

Lunar eclipses happen multiple times throughout the year, but their visibility varies depending on location. Some parts of India will once again miss out on witnessing this astronomical phenomenon.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: How To Watch Chandra Grahan?

May 5, 2023, 7:59 pm: Observing a penumbral lunar eclipse is a simple process that does not require any specialized equipment such as a telescope - just go outside and look at the sky! However, using binoculars or a small telescope can provide a more detailed view of the lunar surface.

There are also various YouTube channels that will be live-streaming the lunar eclipse on May 5, allowing people to watch the event online. While observing a lunar eclipse can be as fascinating as viewing the moon during other times, it’s still challenging to discern the beginning and end of a penumbral lunar eclipse even with telescopes.

Lunar Eclipse 2023| Impact On Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

May 5, 2023, 7:54 pm: Aquarius may feel the effects of this lunar eclipse in the area of friendships and community. You may find yourself letting go of old relationships or social groups that no longer serve you and embracing new connections that align with your values and passions.

Lunar Eclipse 2023| Impact On Zodiac Sign: Leo

May 5, 2023, 7:52 pm: For Leos, the Scorpio lunar eclipse may bring about a powerful shift in your creative expression or your relationship with children. This could be a time of inspiration and transformation, as you tap into your inner passions and express yourself more authentically.

Lunar Eclipse 2023| Impact On Zodiac Sign: Taurus

May 5, 2023, 7:51 pm: People with Taurus sun sign may also feel the impact of this lunar eclipse in the area of relationships, particularly with regard to family and home life. You may find yourself grappling with issues related to security, stability, and the need for change. This is a good time to reflect on what you truly value and what is most important to you.

Lunar Eclipse 2023| Impact On Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

May 5, 2023, 7:50 pm: As a Scorpio, this event could bring about a powerful transformation in your life, particularly in the areas of your career and relationships. You may be called upon to let go of old patterns or beliefs that are holding you back and embrace a new way of being.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: How to Photograph Chandra Grahan?

May 5, 2023, 7:45 pm: Photographing a lunar eclipse can be an exciting experience, but it requires some preparation and the right equipment. READ MORE to find out some steps to get that perfect shot.

CHANDRA GRAHAN 2023: TIME DURATION OF THE DIFFERENT PHASES

Total Phase - 1 hour 24 minutes 28 seconds Partial Phase - 3 Hours 38 Minutes 35 Seconds Penumbral Phase - 5 Hours 52 Minutes 2 Seconds

WHEN, WHERE AND HOW TO SEE LUNAR ECLIPSE?

DATE AND TIME

The first Chandra Grahan or Lunar eclipse of 2023 is scheduled for today, May 5. The eclipse will start at 08:44 PM IST on May 5 and conclude at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. The total length of the event will span 4 hours and 18 minutes. FIND A GOOD VIEWING LOCATION

You’ll need to be able to see the Moon from where you are. Ideally, you want to find a location with a clear view of the horizon, away from any bright lights or obstructions. LOOK FOR THE MOON

Once the eclipse starts, you’ll see the Moon slowly start to darken as it passes through the Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will reach its peak when the Moon is fully within the Earth’s shadow. ENJOY THE VIEW

Lunar eclipses can be quite beautiful to watch, and they’re safe to view with the naked eye. You can also use binoculars or a telescope to get a closer look.

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023: WHAT IS SUTAK PERIOD?

In Hinduism, the Sutak period refers to a period of time before and after certain auspicious events, including solar and lunar eclipses. During the Sutak period, many Hindus avoid certain activities such as eating food, drinking water, and performing religious rituals.

The duration of the Sutak period during a lunar eclipse is generally considered to be 9 hours, which includes the time of the eclipse and the time before and after the eclipse. However, the exact duration of the Sutak period may vary depending on local customs and beliefs.

It is important to note that the Sutak period is not a mandatory requirement and there is no scriptural basis for it in Hinduism. It is a traditional practice followed by some Hindus and varies among different communities and regions. It is ultimately up to the individual’s personal beliefs and practices whether or not they choose to observe the Sutak period during a lunar eclipse.

