Lupita Nyong’o Sports a Striking Silver Breastplate Sculpted From Her Body, Says ‘It’s an Act of Resistance and Celebration'

Lupita Nyong’o made a point of showing up on the Tony Awards red carpet this year. Nobody in their wildest imaginations could have predicted that the actress, who is frequently admired for her dazzling and spectacular red carpet outfits, would adopt even more daring dress choices for the annual award event. Fashionistas were caught off guard when Lupita walked the red carpet wearing a mould of her own body cast in silver. The actress, who is well recognised for her work in Black Panther, was this time accompanied by her audacious and outlandish sense of style. She wore a breastplate composed of silver by Pakistani designer Misha Japanwala. Lupita accessorised this garish choice with understated jewellery and a sharp black suit.

Check out her post right here:

She also disclosed the true rationale for selecting the designer’s artistic abilities. It was a shameless out-of-body experience, according to Lupita. Lupita wore the breastplate for more than just its impressive appearance. Lupita revealed that Misha’s castings attempt to challenge the male gaze, saying she is “honoured, humbled, strengthened and energised to don this breastplate." Additionally, the ensemble, which Misha created from her body, honours the female form in a rebellious way.

Lupita wrote, “Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body." She added, “In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies." Lupita Nyong’o further cited Misha Japanwala and revealed that as per society, the word “beghairat (shameless) has become an anchor" in her practice. She added that despite the society and culture trying to “insult and shame" Misha into silence, the couturier makes sure that her craft does not change anything about how one’s body looks. Lupita quoted Misha as saying, “I think that act of surrendering and allowing our bodies to simply be, is such a beautiful and powerful thing." The actress concluded her post by thanking the designer for allowing her to walk the red carpet in her own body.