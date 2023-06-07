Madhuri Dixit Looks Her Graceful Best as She Exudes Elegance in a Timeless Red Saree

Actress Madhuri Dixit is unparalleled in her knack to dress beautifully and with timelessness. The star’s Indian clothing collection focuses on integrating classic pieces with superb craftsmanship and unforced beauty. Taking style cues from her ethnic appearance can guarantee that your outfit selections are a hit on every occasion. For instance, Madhuri provided fans with the ideal look for the newlywed brides or brides-to-be to wear during the wedding season when she wore a traditional red saree and a sleeveless top for a recent photoshoot.

“Heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard are sweeter," Madhuri Dixit captioned photos of her steal-worthy ensemble of a crimson saree and an embroidered sleeveless blouse.

Check out her post right here:

The saree worn by Madhuri is from the collection of Arpita Mehta, a popular designer among celebrities. The borders and scalloped edges of the six yards of chiffon are decorated with elaborate gold thread embroidery. The drape was worn by the performer in the customary manner, with the pallu falling to the floor from the shoulder.

Madhuri paired the saree with a similar gold blouse that was embellished with sequins, mirrors, and thick gold thread embroidery. An oomph quotient was added by the sleeveless design, tight bust, scalloped borders, and plunging V neckline.