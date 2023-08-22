Madras Day: A Celebration of Chennai's History, Culture, and Pride

MADRAS DAY 2023: Madras Day is celebrated on August 22 every year and commemorates the founding of the city of Madras, which is now known as Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu. The celebration is an occasion to reflect upon the city’s rich history, cultural heritage, and contributions to various fields.

The idea of Madras Day celebration was first suggested by Chennai-based journalists Vincent D’Souza, editor of Mylapore Times (a local newspaper), and Sashi Nair, director and editor, Press Institute of India, to historian S. Muthiah in 2004. The trio decided to start celebrating Madras Day from 2004. According to them, the “primary motive of celebrating ‘Madras Day’ was to focus on the city, its past and its present."

The first Madras Day celebration was held on August 22, 2004, with a few events organized by the core team. The following year, the number of events increased and the celebration became more popular. Today, Madras Day is a major event in Chennai, with a variety of events organized by government agencies, businesses, educational institutions, and cultural organizations.

MADRAS DAY: HISTORY OF CHENNAI

Madras was founded on August 22, 1639, when a piece of land known as Chennapatnam was acquired by the British East India Company from the local Nayak rulers. The land was leased by Francis Day, one of the agents of the Company, and it marked the beginning of the establishment of a settlement that later grew into the city of Madras (now Chennai).

MADRAS DAY SIGNIFICANCE

The significance of Madras Day is twofold. First, it is a day to celebrate the history and culture of Chennai. The city has a rich and diverse history, dating back to the 17th century. It has been home to people from all over India and the world, and its culture is a reflection of this diversity.

Second, Madras Day is a day to promote civic pride and unity. Chennai is a large and complex city, but it is also a vibrant and cosmopolitan one. Madras Day is a time for people from all walks of life to come together and celebrate their city.