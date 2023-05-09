Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings to Share

HAPPY MAHARANA PRATAP JAYANTI 2023 WISHES, IMAGES, SMS, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The name of Maharana Pratap, who was a legendary Rajput ruler, is synonymous with bravery. Born on May 9, 1540 as Pratap Singh I, into the ruling Sisodia-Rajput clan of Rajasthan’s Mewar, Maharana Pratap is one of the most famous rulers from the desert state. Many in his home state also observe the day on June 2, in accordance with the Hindu calendar

He is remembered for his resistance to Akbar’s army in the Battle of Haldighati (1576), which led to the loss of Chittor Fort and much of the eastern belt controlled by the Mewars. The Mughals, however, failed to capture Maharana Pratap. He continued guerrilla warfare, forcing them to retreat.

Maharana Pratap eventually regained much of the territories, except Chittorgarh. The Rajput ruler’s horse Chetak is also equally famous. Chetak fought with Maharana Pratap in the Battle of Haldighati against the Mughal armies led by Man Singh I of Amber. Chetak got impaled by an elephant but carried Maharana Pratap to safety before succumbing to his injuries.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti or birth anniversary is celebrated not only on May 9, but also on June 2 as per the Hindu calendar. On his birth anniversary, we share some relevant quotes, warm wishes and messages for loved ones.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Quotes

1. “It’s better to serve the nation, instead of wasting this life living happily and simply."

2. “Those who work or struggle for their work and the world, are remembered forever."

3. “It’s the duty of each and every human to abolish dishonesty and injustice from the world."

4. “Time gives its legacy to a powerful and courageous person, so stay steadfast on your way."

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Wishes and Messages

1. We are blessed to be born on the land where heroes like Maharana Pratap lived.

2. On the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, may his tales of bravery and strength inspire you.

3. Take inspiration from the heroic story of Maharana Pratap who never surrendered to the Mughals and fought for what belonged to him and his people. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

4. Let us take inspiration from the strength and courage of Maharana Pratap Singh and fight for the honour of your country at all times. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

