Trends :Horoscope TodayMother's Day Sophie ChoudryVegetable JuicesRashmika Mandanna Gym
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » Lifestyle » Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings to Share

    Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings to Share

    Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: To honour the brave ruler, his birth anniversary is celebrated every year on May 9. Many in his home state of Rajasthan also observe the day on June 2, in accordance with the Hindu calendar

    Advertisement

    Published By: Nibandh Vinod

    Trending Desk

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 07:00 IST

    Mumbai, India

    Maharana Pratap was a fearless warrior who is revered for putting up stiff resistance against foreign invaders. (Image: Shutterstock)
    Maharana Pratap was a fearless warrior who is revered for putting up stiff resistance against foreign invaders. (Image: Shutterstock)

    HAPPY MAHARANA PRATAP JAYANTI 2023 WISHES, IMAGES, SMS, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The name of Maharana Pratap, who was a legendary Rajput ruler, is synonymous with bravery. Born on May 9, 1540 as Pratap Singh I, into the ruling Sisodia-Rajput clan of Rajasthan’s Mewar, Maharana Pratap is one of the most famous rulers from the desert state. Many in his home state also observe the day on June 2, in accordance with the Hindu calendar

    He is remembered for his resistance to Akbar’s army in the Battle of Haldighati (1576), which led to the loss of Chittor Fort and much of the eastern belt controlled by the Mewars. The Mughals, however, failed to capture Maharana Pratap. He continued guerrilla warfare, forcing them to retreat.

    Advertisement

    In the Battle of Haldighati, Maharana Pratap stood up to a Mughal army of 80,000 with just 20,000 soldiers. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Maharana Pratap eventually regained much of the territories, except Chittorgarh. The Rajput ruler’s horse Chetak is also equally famous. Chetak fought with Maharana Pratap in the Battle of Haldighati against the Mughal armies led by Man Singh I of Amber. Chetak got impaled by an elephant but carried Maharana Pratap to safety before succumbing to his injuries.

    Maharana Pratap Jayanti or birth anniversary is celebrated not only on May 9, but also on June 2 as per the Hindu calendar. On his birth anniversary, we share some relevant quotes, warm wishes and messages for loved ones.

    Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Quotes

    RELATED NEWS

    1. “It’s better to serve the nation, instead of wasting this life living happily and simply."

    Advertisement

    2. “Those who work or struggle for their work and the world, are remembered forever."

    3. “It’s the duty of each and every human to abolish dishonesty and injustice from the world."

    4. “Time gives its legacy to a powerful and courageous person, so stay steadfast on your way."

    Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Wishes and Messages

    1. We are blessed to be born on the land where heroes like Maharana Pratap lived.

    Advertisement

    2. On the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, may his tales of bravery and strength inspire you.

    3. Take inspiration from the heroic story of Maharana Pratap who never surrendered to the Mughals and fought for what belonged to him and his people. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

    4. Let us take inspiration from the strength and courage of Maharana Pratap Singh and fight for the honour of your country at all times. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    Follow us on

    first published: May 09, 2023, 07:00 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 07:00 IST
    Read More