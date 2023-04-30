Maharashtra Day 2023: Why is it Celebrated, History, Significance and Key Facts

MAHARASHTRA DAY 2023: Maharashtra Day is observed every year on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra after the bifurcation of the Bombay State on May 1, 1960. Here are some key facts and significance of Maharashtra Day:

MAHARASHTRA DAY: HISTORY

Maharashtra was a part of the Bombay Presidency under British rule. After India gained independence in 1947, the Bombay Presidency was retained as a province of India. However, there was growing demand for a separate state for the Marathi-speaking people of the region.

In 1956, the States Reorganisation Commission recommended the formation of a separate state of Maharashtra, which would include the Marathi-speaking regions of the Bombay State and some parts of the Hyderabad State.

On May 1, 1960, the Bombay State was bifurcated into Maharashtra and Gujarat, and Maharashtra came into existence as a separate state.

MAHARASHTRA DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

Maharashtra Day is celebrated to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra and to remember the struggle for a separate state. It is a public holiday in Maharashtra and is celebrated with parades, cultural programs, and flag-hoisting ceremonies.

The day is an opportunity for people to express their pride in being a part of Maharashtra and to celebrate the state’s rich cultural heritage.

MAHARASHTRA DAY: KEY FACTS

The capital of Maharashtra is Mumbai, which is also the financial capital of India. Maharashtra is the third-largest state in India by area and the second-most populous state. Marathi is the official language of the state, and the state has a rich cultural heritage, including its music, literature, and cuisine. Maharashtra is known for its many tourist attractions, including historical sites, beaches, wildlife sanctuaries, and hill stations.

