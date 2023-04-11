Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About the Indian Activist; Famous Quotes

MAHATMA JYOTIRAO PHULE BIRTH ANNIVERSARY 2023: Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a social reformer, thinker, writer, and activist who is remembered for his efforts to uplift the oppressed and marginalized communities in India. He was born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra. The social reformer’s mother passed away when he was young, while his father worked as a flower vendor and farmer. But his background didn’t stop him from making historic changes in Indian society.

He opened the first school for girls from the lower segment of the society and strongly endorsed the anti-caste movement. He also took a range of initiatives to promote education for women.

Here are some facts and quotes to remember him on his birth anniversary:

MAHATMA JYOTIRAO PHULE BIRTH ANNIVERSARY 2023: FACTS

Jyotirao Phule was the pioneer of the Satyashodhak Samaj, an organization dedicated to the social upliftment of the oppressed communities, especially Dalits and women. He was a strong advocate of education for all, irrespective of caste, gender, or religion. He founded the first indigenous school for girls in Pune, Maharashtra. Jyotirao Phule wrote many books and articles on social issues, including the famous book “Gulamgiri," which criticized the caste system and advocated for the rights of Dalits. He also established the “Deenbandhu" newspaper, which highlighted the atrocities faced by Dalits and other oppressed communities. Jyotirao Phule’s efforts to empower the oppressed communities earned him the title of “Mahatma Phule."

MAHATMA JYOTIRAO PHULE BIRTH ANNIVERSARY 2023: QUOTES

“Caste is a monster that crosses your path every step you take." “Knowledge without action is useless, and action without knowledge is futile." “If you educate a man, you educate an individual. But if you educate a woman, you educate an entire family." “No man should tolerate injustice, whether it be against himself or against another." “Let us unite to oppose the oppressive caste system and work towards creating a just and equitable society."

