Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Here Are Some Priceless Life Lessons By Lord Mahavir

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, as per the traditional calendars. Lord Mahavir was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. This year Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 4.

According to the ancient beliefs of Jainism, he is said to have completed severe penance for 12 years, due to which he got victory over his senses. Jainism is divided between two sects- Shwetambar and Digambar. After taking Diksha, Lord Mahavir was inducted into Digambar sect. He is regarded as the one who gave Jainism its present-day form. Lord Mahavir did a lot of work for social welfare.

Here are some priceless lessons by Lord Mahavir:

“Without sacrifice, you cannot be a great man," Lord Mahavir said. He emphasised that one should not undermine the value of sacrifice. Lord Mahavir realised this after years of penance.

“Non-violence is the feeling of respect towards all living beings. Peace and self-control are the forms of non-violence in their true sense," he said. He believed in non-violence and kindness towards every living being. According to the Lord, hatred destroys a man. Lord Mahavir has said that non-violence is the biggest religion. He also believed one should follow the mantra of live and let live.

“Leave all enmity and opposition, and never bring anger in mind," he preached.

“Do what I want, then you will get what you want," taught the Lord. He emphasises that devotees should follow his path, if they want to have what they desire in life.

“There is no enemy beyond your soul. The real enemies live within themselves. Those enemies are greed, malice, anger, pride and attachment and hatred," said the Lord, who wanted devotees to look within themselves and bring inner change.

“Never fought a single war, yet won the world", this mantra of nonviolence by Lord Mahavir is worth noting.

These life lessons by Lord Mahavir can be imbibed by anyone and everyone. One can successfully live a life of peace and happiness, if they understand and uphold his values and notions.

