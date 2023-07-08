Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Maison Sara Chraibi Shows Geometric Patterns In Haute Couture Lineup In Paris

Fashion enthusiasts and critics are obsessed at the creations of the ace designer that were showcased at the show

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Reuters

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 17:46 IST

New Delhi, India

The designer's previous work as an architect taught her to consider all angles, as seen in the details on the backs of the garments. (Images: Instagram)
Maison Sara Chraibi presented a sculptural lineup of garments with elaborate, geometric patterns on Thursday, the final day of Paris haute couture week.

The sound of a galloping horse announced the arrival of the models. They walked out very slowly allowing the audience a close look at the elaborate garments, their spiky gold heels crunching on a gravel runway in a schoolyard on the Left Bank in Paris.

The first looks were long ivory dresses with hooded capes that puffed out at the back, or with oversized sleeves.

Embroidered embellishments were key stylistic features, taking the form of diamond patterns on bustiers and rows of braids that framed an open back.

The designer, who is based in Rabat, said she dresses women for important occasions, describing her namesake label as carrying “a certain rigour" in addition to its extravagant nature.

Previous work as an architect taught her to consider all angles, as seen in the details on the backs of the garments.

“It’s like a building where you look at it from all sides," said Chraibi, after the show.

It was her second outing as a guest on the Paris haute couture calendar, which includes leading luxury houses like Chanel, Dior and Giorgio Armani Prive.

Other guest presenters this season were Juana Martin from Spain and Imane Ayissi, who was born in Cameroon.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

