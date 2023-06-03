Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Oozed a Princess Aura in a Golden Gown at the Premiere of ‘Never Have I Ever Season 4’

At the “Never Have I Ever" season four premiere on June 1, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan walked the red carpet in a sparkling strapless ball gown and appeared to be real-life queen. Her golden Nicole and Felicia dress had a sweetheart neckline, a corset-style bodice that flared out at the waist, and a full, dramatic skirt that sparkled in every direction. There was no surprise when Ramakrishnan made the entire area sparkle upon entering because the designers behind her extravagant dress are also famed for creating Taylor Swift’s adorned ballgown for the Eras Tour.

See why Ramakrishnan’s outfit for the final “Never Have I Ever" premiere might be her best yet by scrolling through:

Ramakrishnan, who was styled by Wilford Lenov, embraced the glitz with big Hollywood waves and a diamond necklace. She matched the rest of her colour scheme softly with golden nose jewellery and dainty diamond earrings. She stated on Twitter, “All I’m gonna say: long hair, purple carpet, golden outfit, big princess vibes. What a fascinating artwork we’ve made, huh? She swapped out her gold dress for a metallic high-low midi dress for the after party, partying in her second outfit of the evening while posing with other cast members like Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodrigues.

As the fourth and last season of ‘Never Have I Ever’, Ramakrishnan’s dress had to match what the series teaser described as a ‘banging finish’, and she certainly did. She first established her distinctive style in a blue velvet gown at the Toronto International Film Festival and in a striking black satin ensemble with a thigh-high leg cut for the season three premiere.