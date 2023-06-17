Make This Aloe Vera Gel, Vitamin E Capsule Face Pack For Bright Skin In Summer

Our skin gets affected during the summer months due to strong sunlight and sweating. Spots remain on the skin and pimples begin to appear on the face. The skin also becomes dry during the summer. Dry skin looks lifeless, and the glow of the face starts disappearing somewhere. But you don’t need to worry, as with the help of some home ingredients, you can remove these skin problems. Today we will share an amazing face pack of aloe vera gel and vitamin E capsules that will help you get rid of skin problems in minutes.

How to make the face pack:

We all know that vitamin E and aloe vera gel are very beneficial for the skin. Here we are telling you how you can use them to remove skin problems.

Ingredients:

1. Aloe vera gel

2. Vitamin E capsule

Process:

To make this face mask. In a small bowl, take two spoonfuls of aloe vera gel. For this, you can use the gel bought from the market as well as the raw aloe vera. Now take 2 capsules of Vitamin E, make a small hole in them, and squeeze out the oil in the same bowl. Now beat it well. The face pack is ready.

Applying method: