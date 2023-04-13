Make Your Own Mouth-Watering Chole Rolls At Home, Here's The Recipe

If you love street food, you might have savoured the spicy and tangy taste of chole bhature. But have you ever tried chole rolls? These mouth-watering delights take the traditional chole mixture, made from chickpeas and a blend of spices, and stuff it into a crispy bread roll. Chole rolls are a perfect breakfast or snack option, easy to carry, and enjoy on the go. In this recipe, we’ll show you how to make your very own chole rolls at home, so get ready to tantalize your taste buds!

Homemade chole rolls are not only delicious but also allow you to customize the spices and ingredients to your liking. Whether you’re a fan of spicy food or prefer a milder taste, this recipe is adaptable to your taste preferences. So, if you’re looking for a unique and tasty snack, give this chole roll recipe a try!

Ingredients for making Chole Roll:

Kabuli Chana (Chickpeas) – 1 cup

Bread Slices – 8

All-purpose flour (Maida) – 1.5 tablespoons

Chopped Onion – 1

Chopped Green Chilli – 1

Chopped Coriander Leaves – 2 tablespoons

Garam Masala – 1/2 teaspoon

Chaat Masala – 1/2 teaspoon

Black Pepper Powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Amchur Powder – 1-2 teaspoons

Oil for frying

Salt to taste

To prepare a delicious chole roll, start by soaking Kabuli chana in water for 7-8 hours. After rinsing the chickpeas with fresh water, cook them in a pressure cooker with a pinch of salt and 2 cups of water. Once the chickpeas are fully cooked, mash them and mix them in finely chopped onions, green chillies, coriander, and spices like dry mango powder, chaat masala, black pepper powder, garam masala, and salt to taste.

Next, create a thick batter using flour and water, which will be used to stick the rolls together. Cut the edges off a slice of bread, flatten it with a rolling pin and fill it with the prepared stuffing. Use the flour batter to stick the corners together and roll up the bread, sealing it with more batter.

Finally, deep fry the rolls on low heat until they are golden brown, turning them continuously while frying. Serve the hot and crispy chole rolls with your favourite chutney or sauce for a mouthwatering breakfast or snack.

