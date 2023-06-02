Make Yourself Summer Ready With These Essentials

The flowers are blooming and the summer sun is glistening in the sky with full force. The soaring temperatures and high levels of humidity can impede with our comfort. However, the season brings friends and family getting together to once again to plan a vacation to rewind and refresh. In the midst of all these summer preparations, we sometimes end up forgetting to get ourselves prepared.

Here are some of the best ways to prepare for this summer:

Stay Hydrated

Hydration is the no. 1 rule for summer, indoors or outdoors. Keep chugging that glass of water. Water infusions are great way to up the water level for children and family. Add in fresh mint, cucumber slices for that much needed zing. Kilner Drinks Dispenser, thinKitchen is a great addition to the kitchen during the summers. From juices to infused waters and cocktails, dispenser jars are perfect to serve beverages during parties and for daily consumption.

Cool it with lollies

Children, adults, everyone loves a pool party. What better way to zhoosh up your summer parties than with a fresh fruit ice lollies that come in the shape of your favourite animals, astronaut and of course unicorns! Add Zoku’s range of Ice Pop Mold in your cabinet and turn your pre-party planning session into a mission control for the kids and get them to create fun ice-lollies flavours using different pop mold shapes. When your freshly frozen treats are ready for take-off, just pop the animal out into the jungle!

Cheers to summer

Stir up your favourite cocktails and brews to beat the blistering summers. Stock up on classic and elegant glassware to throw the most fabulous afternoon luncheon and soirees. Dish out the Luigi Bormioli Bach Beverage Glass and let the summer drink season begin! Curate an outdoor ‘sip n drink’ party flashing all your bar accessories and glassware to become the favourite party host amongst friends and family.

Greener and cooler pastures

Adding planter pots to your windows are a great way to liven up your mood and add in the summer vibe. Pot your favourite herbs on the windowsill -like basil, oregano, rosemary to add colour and enjoy the most delicious pasta with fresh produce. Cooling plants like aloe vera, palm, ferns etc., Sharing your living or working space with living, “breathing" plant life can make your environment a happier, healthier place to be.

Enjoy the summer season in its full swing, keeping the heat at bay and increasing the comfort and value of your home.