Makeup To Facewash, Things To Avoid After Facial To Keep Glow Intact

We are exposed to a lot of dust, dirt, pollution and harsh rays of the sun every time we step out of our houses. This causes skin damage and makes our skin look dull and pale. Doing a facial once a month helps get rid of these problems and makes the skin glow. Some people complain of not getting that glow even after a facial. Today, we will figure out what are the things we should avoid after a facial, to get that desired flow in our skin.

Do not touch your face

When you get your facial done, the pores of your skin get opened; and touching your face after the facial can transfer the bacteria of your hand to your skin. This can cause skin breakouts, leading to pimples.

Avoid makeup

Wearing makeup just after getting your facial done can be dangerous for your skin. Makeup products contain chemicals that can seep into your open pores and can cause skin damage. For better results, get your facial done two to three days in advance before doing makeup.

Avoid facewash or scrub

Avoid using facewash for at least 4-6 hours after getting your facial done. If you need to wash your face, then you can just do it with water. Avoid rubbing your face or using a scrub on your skin, as this can cause skin damage and the facial glow won’t be seen.

Avoid going out in the sun

Avoid contact with UV rays after getting your facial done. Your skin becomes delicate after getting a facial; and the sun, dirt, and pollution can damage it. Avoid sun exposure after a facial to avoid any allergic reactions.

Do not use needles after facial

If you use needles on your skin then, it would be better if you get it done before the facial. The skin remains sensitive for a few hours after the facial. In such a situation, if you use needles on the face, then it can cause severe skin damage.

By following these tips, you can keep your skin healthy and reap the benefits of a facial.

