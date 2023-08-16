Malai Cheeni Paratha: Relive The Childhood Nostalgia With This Recipe

Malai cheeni paratha is quite a popular breakfast meal among children in India. The dish takes us back to our childhood when almost all of us were served this paratha hot and crispy. If you are missing this, here is a delicious yet easy recipe for the malai cheeni paratha, which you can make with just five ingredients from your kitchen. Here’s a pro tip, make sure your malai is fresh.

Ingredients for making Malai Cheeni Paratha:

Wheat flour – 1 bowl

Malai – 2 tablespoons

Sugar – 2-3 tablespoons

Coconut powder – 1 tablespoon

Dry fruits– 1 tablespoon

Desi ghee – as per your need

Salt – 1 pinch

How to make Cheeni Malai Paratha

Step 1: To make cheeni malai paratha, put flour in a utensil and add a pinch of salt to it. Then add water little by little and start kneading the dough. After kneading the dough, keep it aside for 10 minutes to rest. After this, make dough balls in equal proportion.

Step 2: Take a ball and flatten it a little bit and then apply desi ghee on it and sprinkle the sugar above it. Also, add the coconut powder

Step 3: Then make it into a dough ball again and roll it into a circular flatten roti after applying a little dry flour.