Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Malaika Arora Adds Colour to Monsoon in a Super Sexy Tangerine Dress; See Latest Photos

Malaika Arora Adds Colour to Monsoon in a Super Sexy Tangerine Dress; See Latest Photos

Malaika wore a tangerine dress with square shoulders, spaghetti straps, and side pockets. Here are few stunning shots of her at her latest outing

Advertisement

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 18:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora's bright tangerine dress, which she purchased from the Kate Spade racks, embodies shine like anything. (Images: Instagram)
Malaika Arora's bright tangerine dress, which she purchased from the Kate Spade racks, embodies shine like anything. (Images: Instagram)

Malaika Arora always looks great, whether she’s wearing gym gear or strolling down the red carpet. We wonder how she continuously obtains high reviews for her sense of style. We are ecstatic about her fashionable choices. She never disappoints her fans with her wardrobe selections. Malaika never fails to look her best, whether she’s headed to a red carpet event, a Bollywood birthday party, or just a brunch date with her girlfriends. We have serious summer goals thanks to her vibrant tangerine dress.

Check out Malaika’s latest look right here-

Advertisement

We have Malaika Arora, whose choice of clothing adds a touch of sartorial flair to the proceedings. Malaika, who is regarded as Bollywood’s foremost fashion icon, owns a sizable assortment of bodycon gowns embellished with sequins and glitter as well as other casual gym wear things. The star, though, was most recently seen wearing an orange dress that she had purchased from Kate Spade. Malaika’s collection will spice up your look with casual, sensuous ensembles that strike the perfect balance between fashionable and provocative.

Tanya Ghavri designed the look for Arora, who wore an orange dress with spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and side pockets. Actress made the decision to forgo jewellery and let her clothes do the talking. Her minimal makeup consisted of kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, nude lipstick, and flushed cheeks. In the back, her hair was firmly bunched.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Malaika was last spotted at work in her OTT series Moving in with Malaika. The first of the series, which was based on glimpses inside Malaika’s personal and professional life, aired last week on Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow us on

About the Author

Riya Ashok MadayiRiya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from trav...Read More

first published: June 28, 2023, 18:42 IST
last updated: June 28, 2023, 18:42 IST
Read More
Install
App