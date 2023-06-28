Malaika Arora Adds Colour to Monsoon in a Super Sexy Tangerine Dress; See Latest Photos

Malaika Arora always looks great, whether she’s wearing gym gear or strolling down the red carpet. We wonder how she continuously obtains high reviews for her sense of style. We are ecstatic about her fashionable choices. She never disappoints her fans with her wardrobe selections. Malaika never fails to look her best, whether she’s headed to a red carpet event, a Bollywood birthday party, or just a brunch date with her girlfriends. We have serious summer goals thanks to her vibrant tangerine dress.

Check out Malaika’s latest look right here-

We have Malaika Arora, whose choice of clothing adds a touch of sartorial flair to the proceedings. Malaika, who is regarded as Bollywood’s foremost fashion icon, owns a sizable assortment of bodycon gowns embellished with sequins and glitter as well as other casual gym wear things. The star, though, was most recently seen wearing an orange dress that she had purchased from Kate Spade. Malaika’s collection will spice up your look with casual, sensuous ensembles that strike the perfect balance between fashionable and provocative.

Tanya Ghavri designed the look for Arora, who wore an orange dress with spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and side pockets. Actress made the decision to forgo jewellery and let her clothes do the talking. Her minimal makeup consisted of kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, nude lipstick, and flushed cheeks. In the back, her hair was firmly bunched.