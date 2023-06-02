Malaika Arora Discovers Her Spiritual Side With 'Realizations of a Yogi'

Malaika Arora is often in the news for her fitness quotient, the diva has now revealed her spiritual side in a latest podcast where she had a deep conversation with AiR-Atman in Ravi, a successful entrepreneur-turned-Yogi, spiritual mentor and a revered author. Conversations ranged from understanding the HAPPY mantra, finding peace and realizing that it is the soul that lives on as the body ultimately dies. The engaging and inspirational conversation was full of thoughts and ideas that have the potential to change the life of a person.

Arora was mighty impressed by the book, Realizations of a Yogi by AiR, and it formed an important part of the conversation as well as the mis-en-scene of the podcast. The book ‘Realizations of a Yogi’ transcends being a mere theoretical book and instead offers a collection of practical experiences aimed at guiding sincere seekers towards the states of self-realization and god-realization. A remarkable book, it serves as a chronicle of enlightenment, brimming with profound spiritual revelations that are certain to ignite inspiration within those who seek the divine. For individuals driven by a fervent desire to liberate themselves from the confines of the material world and forge a profound union with the Divine, the book stands as the definitive answer, leading them towards that transformative epiphany.

During the conversation Arora realized that AiR, Atman in Ravi, embodies a realized Yogi who has been bestowed with divine grace, attaining enlightenment. With an existence perpetually united with the Divine, he has made the decision to impart his Yogic wisdom to the world. At the core, each one of us needs to embark on their own path to accomplishment, live a life of fulfilment and ascend the ultimate pinnacle of enlightenment.

The actress appeared mighty impressed with the practical approach of Bengaluru-based AiR-Atman in Ravi towards spirituality. For instance, the latter mentioned in the course of the podcast that renouncing material belongings and pleasures was a complete lie, for it was all about channelizing your inner unique self through SOUL – Science of Living. Malaika was completely in agreement when the spiritual mentor mentioned that as a woman, she should not consider herself a princess, rather realize that she is actually a goddess.