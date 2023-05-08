Trends :Horoscope TodayMother's Day Sophie ChoudryVegetable JuicesRashmika Mandanna Gym
    • Home » Lifestyle » Malaika Arora Drops A New Hot Reel And We Can't Stop Watching It

    Malaika Arora Drops A New Hot Reel And We Can't Stop Watching It

    Malaika Arora is the undiputed fashion icon of B-Town

    Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 19:27 IST

    New Delhi, India

    Malaika Arora releases a new sizzling reel that captivates our attention.
    Malaika Arora is a fashionista. Her Instagram posts, airport fashion, yoga posts have netizens hooked on to her. Recently, Arora’s Makeup Artist & Hairstylist Meghna Butani shared a reel of the diva.

    In the reel shared by Butani, Malaika can be seen posing in a silver metallic lehenga deep cut choli. She chose to leave her hair open in soft wavy long curls with a middle parting.

    She complimented her look with silver eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips. Lots of mascara and pink lips with rosy cheeks completed her look. She accessorised her look with a silver neckpiece and drop earrings in shades of silver.

    Check out the video here:

    Malaika Arora sure knows how to raise temperatures.

    first published: May 08, 2023, 19:27 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 19:27 IST
