Malaika Arora Insists Followers To 'Keep Growing On Your Yoga Journey', Here's Why You Should Follow Her Tip

Malaika Arora takes fitness extremely seriously and urges her fans and followers to do the same every now and then. The actress is a true blue fitness enthusiast who also serves some super goals and inspires others to follow her lead. She blends her grace and charm with the practice of yoga like no other and honestly, it is incredible to even witness how she does it every time, ever so effortlessly.

Malaika always drives away the Monday blues in a jiffy with her informative yoga posts. She always pens down a note or two to go along with her pictures and is constantly encouraging others to be patient with the practice of yoga.

Advertisement

In case, you have missed out on Malaika’s Monday Motivation this week, check it out here-

For this week, Malaika inspires her fans by noting down, “Divas, remember to keep glowing, keep flowing, and keep growing on your yoga journey! Some days it’s okay to feel challenged and go through the ups and downs. Every time you’re on that mat it is an opportunity to discover new strengths within yourself. Have a wonderful week ahead."