Malaika Arora Is the Epitome of Beauty, Looking Damn Hot in a Deep Red Gown

Malaika Arora consistently ranks high on lists of the best-dressed celebrities at all significant star-studded events owing to her aesthetics in clothing. The diva enjoys dressing up in stunning and swoon-worthy gowns for red carpet events, comfortable separates for social excursions, kaftans for lounging at home, and more. She also brazenly flaunts her stretch marks in all of these glitzy outfits. Malaika’s most recent photo shoot supports our assertion.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently attended a function together and she shared images from the event on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a magnificent red sleeveless dress with cut-outs on the front that reveal her midriff and decolletage, a gathered design, a figure-hugging bodice that accentuates her curves, a flowy tiered skirt, and a floor-sweeping hem.

Stilettos, dangling earrings, and a gold box handbag were used by Malaika to accessorise the look. Malaika’s final glam options included a centre-parted sleek hairstyle, a dewy base, a brown lip colour, light eye shadow, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and rouged cheekbones.