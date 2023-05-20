Malaika Arora Is Undeniably Slaying the Fashion Game in a Blazer-Lehenga Outfit

Malaika Arora’s latest photoshoot has her ardent fans fawning over her distinctive style amid the frenzy around the stunning clothes worn by Indian celebs to walk the Cannes red carpet. Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika’s stylist, posted images from her most recent photo shoot on Instagram. It depicts the diva standing for the camera while wearing a lehenga with gold embellishments and a black blazer. Fans chanted “Send her to Cannes" since she appeared royal in the unusual ensemble.

Malaika Arora’s pictures were uploaded to Instagram by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. The diva sports a blazer and lehenga ensemble by Ritika Mirchandani and Vikram Phadnis’ fashion line, showcasing her royal appearance. The season of weddings is ideal for it. It can be worn for ceremonies that take place at night, such as the wedding, Sangeet, or reception. By forgoing the accessories and going for dramatic earrings in gold tones and daring makeup like ruby red lips and smoky eyes, you may style it like Malaika.

Advertisement

Watch the pictures of Malaika here:

The fitted peplum-style blazer worn by Malaika has padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and notch lapel collars. She wore it over a see-through black ruffled shirt with a frilly bow on the front and a lace-embroidered neckline.

Malaika paired the blazer with a black and gold lehenga skirt that had a floor-grazing hem length, an A-line form, delicate embellishments, and elaborate embroidery arranged in abstract patterns. Malaika added rosy pink lips, darker brows, reddened cheekbones, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, dazzling highlighter, and light contouring to the look. A pair of stilettos and an untidy bun with a side part completed the look.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Diana Penty Looks Incredibly Regal in her First Look from the French Riviera; See Photos

Malaika’s look in the photos was adored by fans, who showered her with praise. One such comment read, “Love it. Have her sent to Cannes." How do you feel about Malaika’s appearance?