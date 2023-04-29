Malaika Arora Looked Breathtaking in a Timeless Michael Cinco Gown

Malaika Arora looked like royalty when she glided down the runway dressed in a gown designed by renowned Dubai-based fashion designer Michael Cinco.

The diva looked ethereal as she gracefully posed for the shutterbugs in the gown which featured a corset-style shimmery embellished bodice and a voluminous bottom covered in feather detailing. The floor-length gown was the perfect blend of grace and glamour, which is also synonymous with Malaika’s style.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a series of images from the show and captioned it as Princess Diaries. And we definitely agree that Malaika looked straight out of a dreamy fairytale. The timeless masterpiece adorned by Malaika was part of the designer’s Fall Winter 2023 collection, exuded elegance, and grace with a lot of glam at the showcase. From embellished gowns to sparkling dresses, each piece on the runway celebrated the designer’s love for his craft.

Malaika Aroa is known for her comfortable style of clothing and on occasion adds the necessary glam to her look depending on the event. This fairytale ballroom gown look has been by far the most romantic style Malaika has adorned. We totally dig the vintage hairstyle and the ‘I feel like a princess’ look Malaika exuded on the runway.

Looking like a doll, her hair and makeup were done by celebrity hair and makeup artist Meghna Butani. The sleek gelled hair with a top-knot bun and side parting was minimal yet emoted grandeur. While the makeup was kept to a bare minimum, Meghna drew all the attention to Malaika’s gorgeous eyes. The smokey eye with a hint of sparkle and subtle winged liner, accentuated Malaika’s look.

The highlight of this couture gown was the iconic pockets. It’s kind of rare to find pockets in gowns these days. And when you have to walk the runway in a big gown, handling it can be a task. However, Malaika used the pockets to her advantage to help her walk freely at the showcase.

The fashion show was hosted to mark the launch of Danube Properties’ Fashion TV-branded residential tower. The event was also attended by B-Town celebrities including Chitrangda Singh, Sunny Leone, Nushratt Bharuccha, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Iulia V Vantur among others.

