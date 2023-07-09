Malaika Arora Looks Chic And Sophisticated in Black, See Pics

Malaika Arora is a true fashionista, and she has proved it time and again with her flawless looks and stunning outfits. Her wardrobe has a touch of everything. Hence, slaying in a sophisticated black dress is a must for the actress. In her latest photoshoot, Malaika is a sight to behold in a fitted silhouette in black combo attire.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared Malaika Arora’s latest picture on Instagram with the caption, “Black never goes out of style." The post shows Malaika dressed in an all-black ensemble from the shelves of Arpita Mehta’s clothing label. The outfit features a corset top and a long skirt.

Malaika Arora’s black corset top has a round neckline, full-length sleeves with mirror detailing on the cuffs, a figure-hugging cut that emphasises her chest, and a corset design with structured boning on the midriff. Malaika paired it with a similar black skirt that had a knotted design, cascading pleats in the front, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a bodycon fit that accentuated her well-toned figure.

A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)