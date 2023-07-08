Malaika Arora Looks Incredibly Regal in a Black Corset-Skirt Outfit by Arpita Mehta

The unquestionably stunning actress and style queen Malaika Arora never fails to wow the public with her wardrobe choices. She is renowned for her ability to pull off a variety of looks, from seductive to daring to sophisticated to stunning to regal and elegant.

The actress from An Action Hero recently appeared in a stunning black ensemble created by Arpita Mehta that projected a sense of grandeur and refinement. This outfit is ideal for parties because of its corset top and knotted skirt combination. Let’s examine Malaika Arora’s magnificent black outfit in more depth, which was designed to leave a lasting impression at any social gathering.

Check out Malaika’s most recent look here:

Black has long been considered sophisticated, elegant, and adaptable. Malaika Arora’s decision to wear all-black to events wonderfully captures these qualities. Any outfit can be improved by wearing black, which exudes a mysterious and elegant atmosphere. Tanya Ghavri’s styling of the actress in a black costume flawlessly encapsulated a sophisticated party look. The Dabangg actress showed off her great fashion sense in her all-black attire, which seamlessly mixed aggressiveness and grace.

Her hourglass figure was enhanced by the corset top, a classic piece of clothing with mirror accents that also added a hint of appeal. The corset top provided a flattering silhouette and elegantly matched Malaika’s physique with its elaborate detailing and fine craftsmanship. Another important component of this outfit was the knotted skirt, which gave it a modern edge.

The skirt’s distinctive floor-length silhouette and chic knot at the waist gave the entire ensemble a contemporary and dynamic flair. Its swaying fabric captured Malaika’s motions with grace, producing an arresting visual impact.

Malaika Arora’s stunning dress was created by the adept Arpita Mehta, an established name in modern Indian fashion. Mehta, who is recognised for fusing conventional aesthetics with contemporary sensibilities, has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. Malaika’s outfit was particularly amazing thanks to her careful attention to fabric draping and meticulous workmanship. The cost of this matching outfit from her brand is exorbitant at Rs. 42,000.

Malaika Arora used eye-catching accessories to finish the regal outfit. She accessorised the look with a matching necklace and a set of beautiful statement earrings from Kalyan Jewellers. Instead of overwhelming the outfit’s sophistication, these accessories added to its overall charm. Her bright makeup, which included shimmering eyeshadow, a stunning blush, and pink lipstick, wonderfully complemented the aesthetic of the clothing. Her hair was also fashioned in a sleek and tidy ponytail.