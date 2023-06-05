Malaika Arora Posts A HOT Picture To Mark World Environment Day

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a picture wishing her fans on World Environment Day today. In the picture, Arora can be seen hugging a tree amid what seems like a forest, thus depicting her love for the environment. She is dressed in bright yellow shorts, sports bra and sneakers.

She captioned the post, “Let’s unite to save the environment! 💚 #worldenvironmentday"

Check Out The post here:

Arora is a supporter of green causes and intitiatives and chooses to collaborate with brands promoting sustainable ideologies. Through this picture, she shows her passion for environmental conservation and raising awareness about the importance of protecting our planet.

Arora chose the simple act of hugging a tree, but her message is loud and clear. She has symbolically demonstrated the connection between humans and nature and the need to take action to preserve our natural resources.

Arora is often seen professing her love for Ayurveda and yoga, both ancient ideologies of India.