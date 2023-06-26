Malaika Arora, Sisters Khushi And Anshula Kapoor Attend Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Bash, Find Out Who Wore What

Arjun Kapoor turns a year older today and the actor kicked off his birthday celebrations Malaika Arora, sisters Khushi and Anshula Kapoor, and other friends. The party was held at Arjun’s residence in Mumbai. Arjun, Malaika, and Anshula were photographed by paparazzi, who later posted the images and videos om social media. Here is a look at who wore what at the party last night.

For his birthday bash, Arjun Kapoor went for a casual and minimal look. He was spotted in a loose-fitting black half-sleeve shirt with an open front and button closures and a baggy white T-shirt. He complemented it with black trousers that matched, big trainers, a luxury watch, and a stylish chain.

Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend Malaika Arora donned a bodycon maxi dress with colourful patterns, flaunting her well-toned body. The sleeveless outfit featured a floor-length hem, a round neckline, a side thigh-high slit, and a red, and yellow leafy design. She enhanced her outfit of the night with a centre-parted sleek hairstyle, peep-toe high-heeled boots, a box purse, a gold chain link choker, and minimal makeup.

Anshula Kapoor posted some glimpses of the party on her Instagram stories, and Khushi Kapoor was also seen at the venue. For her brother Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash, Khushi Kapoor wore a gorgeous floral minidress. Her off-the-shoulder dress had pink, blue, green, and red floral motifs, a smocked neck and waist, a pleated skirt, and a fitted bust. She picked hoops and a sleek watch for accessories.

Anshula Kapoor wore a vivid yellow dress to her brother Arjun Kapoor’s birthday party. The dress included lace embroidery, puffed sleeves with a gathered design, a plunging V neckline, and fitting detailing under the bust. The midi hem length attire and a flowy form She accessorised the look with a matching shoulder bag, tan sandals, hoop earrings. Anshula went for an unkempt hair, and a no-makeup look.