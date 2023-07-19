Malaika Arora Sports A Chic And Sexy Yet Affordable Tank Dress On Her Trip, Details Inside

Malaika Arora is currently enjoying her summer vacation in the lovely Azerbaijan. The picture postcards from Baku are simply breathtaking and it seems like the actress is most certainly having the time of her life. All the pictures that she has posted show her in a tranquil state of mind as she enjoys every bit of her girls’ trip and even though she is travelling far and wide, she is still giving us some serious fashion goals.

The actress shared a series of lovely pictures from her first day in Baku and fashion enthusiasts and critics could not help but be in awe of what she was wearing. In case, you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

Malaika sported a pristine white cotton tank dress that looked absolutely marvellous on her. The flared bottom of the dress accentuated her stellar height and the fitted bodice complimented her incredible figure. White is always a brilliant option when it comes to the summer months and to go all-white was a rather magnificent choice. The comfortable fitting looked perfect as travel wear.