Malaika Arora Starts Off The Week By Challenging Herself With Some Difficult Yoga Poses, Watch Video

Malaika Arora is an unparalleled fitness queen who the entire country looks up to for her inspiring dedication and love towards fitness. The actress never compromises with her routine and is always a step ahead of the rest to perform some of the most difficult exercises and ace them with her innate charm and grace. Malaika’s know-how of the intricacies of yoga is simply extraordinary.

Every now and then the actress takes to her social media to share snippets of her workout regimen with her fans and followers. If you are someone who is struggling with terrible Monday blues, then her recent video will drive away all the blues and will make you want to hit the gym as soon as possible. Check it out here-

The caption of the post reads, “Keep advancing in your journey, keep moving forward, no matter how many times you fall on the mat, get up and try again. Challenging yourself will only make you stronger, better and feel rewarded."

If you believe in the goodness of yoga and practice it wholeheartedly then it is imperative that you keep challenging yourself at every step of it. The more advanced level you reach the more enriched you get. Yoga is all about levelling up and most practitioners of art look at it as not just any practice but rather a passion that they want to keep cultivating.