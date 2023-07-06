Malaika Arora Steals the Show for Ghazal Gupta; 5 Times the Diva Wowed in Ethnic Attires

Malaika Arora knows exactly how to make people’s hearts skip a beat and their jaws drop. At a recent event in Hyderabad, the diva stunned the fashion world. She owned that title like a true queen as she sashayed down the runway as Ghazal Gupta’s muse. Malaika appeared in a breath-taking, fairy-tale-worthy rose gold lehenga. The lehenga’s exquisite hand embroidery was nothing short of a masterpiece. The lehenga exuded elegance and charm with its creative pairing of a delicate strap and a plunging neckline. A sheer dupatta that flowed with each step she made added an extra touch of glitz to the outfit. Her hair was pulled back in a stylish ponytail, which gave the ethnic dress centre stage. Her glossy pink lips and pink eyes emphasised her beauty, and her long, dramatic lashes gave her a very stunning appearance.

She completely charmed us over with a pink three-piece wonder before revealing her lovely avatar in rose gold. Long pink skirt offered a sophisticated touch, but a shimmering bustier screamed bling. The highlight, however? A flowy pink shrug with billowy sleeves and charming bursts of multicoloured hues had us in tears.

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a black saree. The full sleeves were the icing on the cake, and the thread and sequin work provided a touch of glitz. Can we speak about how her waist is cinched by a matching belt, giving her an envious hourglass figure? She looked stunning with soft glam makeup, shining like a real fashion diva.

Malaika Arora’s gorgeous white lehenga, designed by none other than Manish Malhotra, took our breath away. The long necklace with white pearls and green choker gave her outfit some more oomph, while the wide sleeves added an elegant touch.

We are still in awe of Malaika Arora’s six-yard wonder from last year, when she graced the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards in a white saree. Her choice of huge pearl earrings brought her outfit to a new level of elegance, while the sleek-strapped blouse gave the classic ensemble a touch of modernity.