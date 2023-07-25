Malaika Arora Ups The Ante In A Lovely Affordable Traditional Ensemble At The Airport, Details Inside

Malaika Arora always knows how to set the temperature soaring in the most stunning ensembles, fashion is something that she takes really seriously. Whether she is heading to her gym or posing on the red carpet, Malaika never has a dull moment in terms of fashion ever. The actress makes the most amazing sartorial choices and executes them even well.

Recently, Malaika was spotted at the airport returning from a trip and she definitely made some heads turn in her gorgeous ensemble. Malaika’s airport look was simple yet striking and she carried herself with such grace and panache. In case, you have missed out on the video, check it out here-

Advertisement

Malaika returned to Mumbai wearing the most lovely kurta set from the brand The Loom. This old rose Schiffli cotton kurta set worth Rs. 5,390 is absolutely perfect for the sultry warm season. The embroidery on the kurta set and the pattern work were lovely and looked great on Malaika. From the fit to the fabric, everything about the kurta set was simply perfect and the hue of it matched Malaika’s aura and radiance.