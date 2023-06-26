Malaika Arora's Body-Hugging Dress At Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Bash Costs Rs99,000

Malaika Arora’s sartorial choices are always a cut above the rest, any outfit that she dons is extremely well thought out and is executed in an even better way. The actress knows what suits her best and always plays to her strengths. There has never been an occasion when Malaika has not put out her best foot forward in terms of fashion.

It was Arjun Kapoor’s birthday recently and Malaika dressed up in the most scintillating way for her rumoured boyfriend’s birthday bash. In case you have missed out on her look for the event, check it out here-

This Anthurium tank dressing ribbed cotton jersey is from the uber-popular brand called Loewe and is worth Rs. 99,000. Well, the debate on whether or not this dress is worth its price tag is for another day but till then one has to agree that from the print to the texture to even the cut of the dress- it is all magnificently picture-perfect.

Malaika carried the outfit with utmost grace and she truly looked ethereal in it. The body-hugging factor of the ensemble created a stunning silhouette of the actress and the thigh-high slit factor added the right amount of oomph to take the internet by storm. Can we take a moment to appreciate how amazing the round-neck detailing was? The entire dress gave out a summer-friendly vibe which every fashion critic at the moment is in for. It might be a tad bit expensive but it is a well-made outfit.