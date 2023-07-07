Malaika Arora's Monsoon Fashion Is All About Pastels And Elegant Dresses

Malaika Arora is the ultimate fashion inspiration if you are looking to explore colours and stunning attires this season. The actress’s feed is a storehouse of fabulous looks. From gorgeous midi dresses, and exquisite gowns to bold outfits, she has slayed it all. For her recent photoshoot, Malaika wore a bright orange dress, which is a must-have in your monsoon wardrobe. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared Malaika’s latest pictures on Instagram with the caption, “A pop of orange, a touch of class with Malaika Arora."

Malaika Arora chose the vibrant ensemble from the collection of the New York-based fashion label Kate Spade. Malaika’s ethereal orange attire features noodle straps, a plunging square neckline, a fitted bodice with structured lining, a tight waistline, a flowy skirt for a breezy and comfy vibe, and a midi-length hem. While the design was on the minimal side, it looked spectacular on the actress.

The look was polished further with subtle accessories. With her midi dress, Malaika went for tan high-heeled shoes, layered intertwined gold bracelets, and matching hoop earrings. For her makeup, she went for delicate shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, glossy blush pink lip colour, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and light contouring. Lastly, she completed her look with a sleek, pulled-up bun.

Malaika is currently obsessed with pastel hues. Recently, she flaunted a blue bodycon dress that emphasised her amazing figure. It had a floor-sweeping trail, a dramatic plunging sweetheart neckline that shows off her décolletage, thin adjustable camisole straps, a thigh-high split, a low-cut back, and a fitted bust. This bold yet elegant pastel blue gown worn by Malaika is from the racks of the fashion brand Club L London. Her entire look was styled by Maneka Harisinghani.