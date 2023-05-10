Malaika Arora's Red Dress Is The New Traffic Stopper; Pics

Malaika Arora has established herself as the fashion icon of Bollywood with her stunning fashion choices. Her wardrobe seems to be a never-ending stream of sartorial wonders that leave us in awe. Whether it’s a red carpet-event or a casual outing, she never fails to make a statement with her fashion choices.

Recently, at an event in Mumbai, Malaika Arora turned heads in a red-hot ensemble that left everyone gasping for air. With her impeccable style, the actress wore a red-hot cut-out gown that made everyone’s jaw drop. The outfit was the epitome of sophistication and sensuality, featuring intricate cutouts on the front that revealed her toned midriff and cleavage. The dress was completed with a figure-hugging bodice, a flowy tiered skirt, and a floor-sweeping hem, making Malaika look like a true queen of fashion.

Further, to accessorise her ensemble, she wore a pair of stilettos, dangling earrings, and a gold box handbag. She completed her look with a centre-parted sleek hairstyle, and for her makeup, she opted for a dewy base, brown lip colour, light eye shadow, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and rouged cheekbones.

Previously, the actress left everyone spellbound at the Bombay Times Fashion Week as she sashayed down the runway in a mesmerizing pink costume from the latest collection by Krisha Sunny Ramani. Malaika’s social media was abuzz with her breathtaking photos in the ethereal attire, leaving her fans and followers in awe of her impeccable sense of style. She truly knows how to slay the fashion game.

Her stunning pink georgette skirt featured intricate geometric designs and a silver sequin border accentuating her waistline. Pairing it up with a pale pink bralette, embellished with sequin stripes, Malaika exuded an unmatched charm. She topped off the look with a floral long shrug with pink sequin-strip cuffs around the wrists, leaving the audience spellbound with her fashion-forward choice of attire.

Malaika Arora kept her beauty look minimal yet glamorous to complement her stunning outfit. With a centre part and soft waves framing her face, the actress opted for understated jewellery, wearing just a few bold rings and a delicate drop earring. Her makeup was on point with nude lipstick, black eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, and voluminous mascara-coated lashes. A touch of gold eyeshadow completed the look, making Malaika look like a true goddess on the red carpet.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the music video Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. She also featured in her show Moving In With Malaika on Disney+ Hotstar which was well-received by fans.