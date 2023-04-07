Malaika Arora’s White Saree and Cape Are the Stuff of Fashion Dreams

The fashion diaries of Malaika Arora make one drool and feel envious. The actor continues to kill fashion goals like a pro by regularly posting excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Fans of Malaika adore her for her impeccable sense of style, and with good reason. The actor is renowned for rocking diva-worthy looks in everything from casual outfits to ethnic wear. The actor is capable of pulling off any look, whether it is making her fans weak in the knees in a sequined six yards of grace or dressing up in vibrant colours for a casual day out with her friends. It’s safe to say that Malaika’s fans study her fashion diaries to improve their own sense of style.

Check out her outfit right here:

On Friday, Malaika ventured out for a photo session in Bandra and was seen on camera. The actor completed his tasks in a lovely white outfit, giving us huge Friday fashion goals and brightening our day. Malaika donned an ethnic outfit as she got ready, left the house, and made her way to her car to head to the shooting location. The actor patiently posed for the cameras while wearing a plunging white sequined sleeveless blouse. In addition, she wore it with a white georgette saree that had white embellishments at the borders. White threads were used for the embroidery on the cape. Before stepping inside her car, Malaika posed for the photos while appearing ethereal.

Malaika added a dramatic neckpiece made of pearls and statement ear earrings to further accessorise her ensemble for the day. The actor styled her hair in a tidy bun with a middle part and added a touch of ethnicity by leaving a few strands of hair around her face. The actor slayed fashion goals like a diva while decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.

