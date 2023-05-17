Malaria or Dengue? Read to Know the Difference Between the Mosquito-Borne Diseases

As summers are in full swing, few people remember that mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue will soon make their advent once again in the country. The monsoon season sees a surge in cases of both diseases. Thousands of malaria and dengue cases are reported every year.

India has shown a dramatic improvement when it comes to the reduction of these diseases. But both diseases continue to pose a threat to the population. Dengue, in particular, leads to fatalities every year.

Cause of malaria and dengue

Malaria is caused by Plasmodium, a single-celled parasite that is transmitted to the human body through the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito. Dengue, on the other hand, is transmitted through the bite of an Aedes mosquito.

Different symptoms of malaria and dengue

Malaria and dengue are global concerns. Since both diseases are mosquito-borne, it becomes difficult to understand if the person is infected with malaria or dengue. Though high fever is a common sign, here’s how you can differ between both diseases.

Symptoms of malaria:

Those infected with malaria will generally exhibit the following symptoms:

• Fever

• Headaches

• Nausea and vomiting

• Muscle pain and fatigue

Look out for the following changes in case the disease escalates:

• Lack of red blood cells and the spleen being unable to keep up with the demand of RBCs.

• Changes in the spleen that may lead to pain in the upper left abdomen and frequent infections.

Symptoms of dengue

Dengue patients also exhibit similar symptoms like high fever, fatigue, and nausea. But people also have these symptoms in addition to fever:

• Pain behind the eyes.

• Swollen glands.

• Rashes.

Dengue fever has a direct impact on white blood cells and platelet count. Dengue virus can damage bone marrow, which is the primary cause of the reduction in the number of platelets in the body.

Treatment for malaria and dengue

Prescribed drugs and complete rest can cure both diseases. In order to prevent exposure to dengue or malaria, you need to keep a check on various factors such as hygiene, tropical weather, and exposure to the virus, especially during the monsoons.