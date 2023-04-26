Malayalam Actor Mamukoya Passes Away at 77 From Brain Haemorrhage; Everthing You Need To Know About the Condition

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya passed away this afternoon at a private hospital in Kozhikode after experiencing cardiac arrest and a brain hemorrhage. He was in a critical state there. He was 77.

On Monday, Mr. Koya was the event’s principal guest and was attending a football competition at Kalikavu in the Malappuram District when he experienced some stress and passed out just before the event’s start.

He received immediate first aid from trauma care volunteers, and the organisers later transported him to the nearby hospital in Vandoor before transferring him to the private hospital in Kozhikode.

What is Brain Haemorrhage?

Brain bleeding, also known as a cerebral haemorrhage or brain bleed, can decrease the amount of oxygen delivered to the brain, increase pressure there, and damage brain cells. It’s critical to seek care as soon as you notice symptoms of a brain bleed. A stroke might include a brain haemorrhage. An artery in the brain bursts and causes localised bleeding in the surrounding tissues, which is what causes it. The haemorrhage destroys brain tissue. Cerebral haemorrhages, intracranial haemorrhages, and intracerebral haemorrhages are additional names for brain haemorrhages. About 13% of strokes are caused by them.

Get medical attention right away if you believe someone is experiencing a brain haemorrhage because some of them can be incapacitating or life-threatening. The causes, symptoms, therapies, and other information are listed here:

How Does a Brain Haemorrhage Happen?

Traumatic blood irritates brain tissues, resulting in edoema. It is referred to as cerebral edoema. Blood that has accumulated forms a mass known as a hematoma. These circumstances put more strain on the surrounding brain tissue, which decreases critical blood flow and destroys brain cells. Within the brain, between the membranes that cover it, between the layers of the brain’s covering, or between the skull and the brain’s covering, bleeding can take place.

What Leads to Brain Bleeding?

Brain hemorrhages can have many different causes and risk factors. The most typical ones are:

Brain injury:

For people under the age of 50, injury is the most frequent reason for brain haemorrhage. Elevated blood pressure:

Long-term exposure to this chronic illness may weaken blood vessel walls. Brain haemorrhages can be prevented in large part by treating untreated high blood pressure. Aneurysm:

This is a thinning of a swollen blood vessel wall. It may rupture and bleed into the brain, which would cause a stroke. Anomalies in blood vessels:

(Malformations of the aorto-vena) Blood vessel problems in and around the brain may be present from birth and not be recognised until symptoms appear. An amyloid angiopathy:

This is a blood vessel wall anomaly that can occasionally be brought on by ageing and excessive blood pressure. Before creating a big bleed, it may induce numerous tiny, undetected ones. Haemorrhage or blood problems:

Blood clotting and platelet counts can both be affected by haemophilia and sickle cell anaemia. Blood thinners themselves also pose a risk. Liver illness:

In general, this condition is linked to excessive bleeding. Brain cancer.

How Is a Haemorrhage in the Brain Treated?

Based on your symptoms, your doctor can identify the area of the brain that is troubled once you visit them. Numerous imaging examinations may be performed by doctors, including MRIs and CT scans, which can both detect internal bleeding or blood clots. There may also be a neurological examination or an eye examination, which can detect optic nerve enlargement. Typically, a lumbar puncture (spinal tap) is avoided since it could be risky and make matters worse.

The location, source, and severity of the brain haemorrhage all affect how the bleeding is treated. Surgery can be required to reduce edoema and stop bleeding. Additionally, some drugs might be prescribed. Painkillers, corticosteroids, or osmotics to reduce edoema, as well as anticonvulsants to stop seizures, are some of these.

