Malayattoor Perunnal 2023: History, Significance and How to Reach Malayattoor in Kerala

MALAYATTOOR PERUNNAL 2023: Malayattoor Perunnal is a vibrant and colourful festival that celebrates the rich history and traditions of the Syrian Christian community in Malayattoor St. Thomas Church in Kerala. The festival is dedicated to Saint Thomas, the apostle who is believed to have established the Syrian Christian community in the region.

It falls on the first Sunday after Easter- it is celebrated on April 23 this year. It is a combination of the spectacle of religious devotion, cultural performances, and vibrant processions. The highlight of the festival is the padayatra, an exhilarating 3-4 km pilgrimage undertaken by thousands of devotees who carry a wooden cross and recite prayers and hymns along the way.

Malayattoor Perunnal is a unique blend of tradition and modernity, and it is an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Advertisement

Malayattoor Perunnal: History

Malayattoor Perunnal is steeped in history and tradition, dating back to the arrival of Saint Thomas in Kerala in 52 AD. The history says that Saint Thomas encountered angry locals when he was passing through Malayattoor, and in an effort to flee, he climbed a hilltop where he remained doing prayer.

He also left his footprint on one of the rocks while he was still chanting and touched a rock from which blood poured. The festival was revived in the 18th century after the Syrian Christian community regained control of their church from the Portuguese.

Since then, the festival is celebrated in Kerala, and attracts thousands of devotees from all over India and abroad.

Wooden Cross

Advertisement

The heavy wooden cross is made of strong and durable wood, such as teak or rosewood. A wooden cross can weigh up to 50 kg. It is attached to the wheels and is often decorated with flowers, ribbons, and other elements to symbolise devotion and faith.

Activities not to miss

If you are travelling to this place post easter, do not skip to witness the devotees who are carrying the big wooden cross of various sizes, climbing the prestigious slopes of Kurishmudi hill. Alongside, the entire village wears festive attire and offers traditional means, make sure you don’t miss that.

Advertisement

How to reach

If you are travelling to the church for the first time, keep these transportations in mind:

Nearest airport: Cochin International Airport (15 kms away) Nearest Railway station: Angamaly (17 kms away) Nearest major city: Kalady (7 kms away)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here