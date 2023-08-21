Mandala as Healing Symbol And It’s Significance in Various Traditions

In simple terms, ‘mandala’ means a circle. This implies that there’s a centre, a circumference and a complete circle. This circle is sometimes even identified as a spinning wheel, indicating that while it is a symbol of completion, it also represents an instrument that is constantly in motion, forever on a journey.

Spiritualism can be attained through Art. Mandala art is the perfect example of this. Like the mantra ‘Om Purnamadaha Purnamidam…’, I too, am a complete whole, created by the principles of Purnabrahma. The mandala I am creating is a complete whole too. Then how can I slip into the throes of depression? From this thought “the journey of healing through mandala begins". Equality and Balance are extremely important factors in a mandala. It’s actually, can be another word for Perfection! How can anyone, who is journeying towards perfection, be Unstable? While seeking Perfection, and going through the process of Perfection, we immerse ourselves into it. When we immerse ourselves into any act, it creates an impact on the emotional and intellectual level too, so is the impact of mandala on the creator.

“While creating a mandala, the process of finding a balance within it starts by itself. There is a focal point at the centre of the mandala, and the entire mandala is drawn around it. While drawing the mandala, or watching the mandala, our attention is naturally drawn towards this point, which helps in focusing and stabilizing our mind. In the case of other drawings and artworks, neither the artist nor the viewer is bound to such perfection by the art. They are free to view and interpret. In mandala art, however, one needs to pay particular attention to these aspects. In fact, the viewer and artist get drawn into an interesting vortex of finding the balance within the mandala," says Manaswi, Conceptual Artist.