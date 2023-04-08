Mangal Pandey Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts and Inspirational Quotes

MANGAL PANDEY DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Born on 19 July 1827, in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, Mangal Pandey was an Indian soldier who sparked the first revolt for Indian Independence against the British rulers. On the strength of his courage, the great revolutionary Mangal Pandey sowed the seeds of the first revolution for India’s independence from colonial rulers.

His revolt against the British is marked as the first war of Indian Independence also known as the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. He refused to bow down to the atrocities of the British Empire and attained martyrdom at the age of 29. He is seen as the embodiment of courage and sacrifice among the Indians.

Mangal Pandey was hanged to death on April 8, 1857, due to his revolt against the British Raj.

Advertisement

On his death anniversary, let us take a look at some of the interesting facts about the iconic revolutionary.

Interesting Facts

Mangal Pandey joined the British Army at the age of 22 years. He was part of 34th Bengal Native Infantry (BNI), a regiment under the British India Company’s Army. He revolted against the East India Company after they released the cartridges which were reportedly laced with animal fats from cows and pigs. It was offensive to the religious beliefs of Hindus and Muslims of the country. In 1857, Mangal Pandey led the revolt against the British which is also known as the first war of Indian Independence or the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. Mangal Pandey attacked two British officers on March 29, 1857. Following this, he was hanged to death on April 8, 1857, in Barrackpore. He was only 29 years old when he was executed. The revolt started by Mangal Pandey reached other parts of the country and inspired people to fight against the British Empire. Following this huge mass movement, the Britishers were forced to recognise the trouble and passed new rules through the Government of India Act, 1858.

Mangal Pandey Death Anniversary: Quotes

“It’s a fight for freedom, freedom with past for the coming future." “Give a salute to this tricolour, from whom you are proud, always keep your head high, As long as there is life in the heart!" “Then I lost my sleep thinking of it, that the blood of the martyrs was for my sleep."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here