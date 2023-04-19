Mango Pachadi to Rava Payasam: 3 Lip-Smacking Recipes To Try Out This Summer

With the heat wave around, almost nobody wants to leave their house and travel with their family for a good dinner- but what do you do on days when you are literally craving some good food? Well, you make it at home! Dishes like mango pachadi, vadai, and payasam are prepared to mark special days and occasions. From Medhu Vada to Mango Pachadi, we have some lip-smacking recipes that you can try at home and serve to your family.

1) Raw Mango Pachadi-

Ingredients:

Medium-sized mango

3 to 4 cups of Jaggery

Salt to taste

1 tsp Oil

1/4 tsp Mustard seeds

1 Red chilli

Method:

Remove the mango skin and cut it into thin slices.

Put the mango slices in a pressure cooker for 2 whistles. Do not add water to the procedure.

Keep aside the soft mangoes and let them cool.

Add 1 to 2 cups of water in a pan and melt the jaggery into it.

Once it is properly melted, filter it and boil it for 5 minutes in the pan.

Put the mangoes in the pan, after the jaggery is boiled.

Mash the mangoes and boil for another minute.

Put mustard seeds and red chilli into the pan

Mix all the ingredients well and the traditional dessert is ready.

Serve hot. You can also try it with curd rice.

2) Vegetable Medhu Vadai-

Ingredients:

1 cup Urad dal

1 tbsp Rice

2 Green chilli

A small piece of Ginger

Finely chopped Cabbage, Carrot and Capsicum

Salt as per taste

A handful of Coriander leaves

A few Curry leaves

Oil for deep frying

Method:

Soak the urad dal, rice, green chilli and ginger for 2 hours

Drain the water and using a mixer, grind it until a fluffy batter is prepared. Use a little amount of water in between.

Pour the batter into a bowl, add all the above-mentioned vegetables and leaves, and mix well.

Preheat the oil and deep-fry the batter. Fry them until they are golden brown.

You can serve vegetable medhu vada with mint chutney.

3) Rava Payasam:

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of Rava (Sooji)

2 cups of Milk

1 tsp Ghee

4-5 Cashew nuts

A pinch of Cardamom powder

1 tbsp Condensed milk

2 tbsp Sugar

Method:

Add some ghee and roast the cashews until they are golden brown in a pan.

Take the cashews out and on the same pan, roast rava on a low flame. Make sure the colour remains the same.

Now add milk and slowly mix the ingredients without getting lumps. Make sure to stir repeatedly to avoid any burns for 7-10 minutes.

Add the condensed milk, and sugar and mix well for a minute and turn the stove off.

For the final step, garnish with the cashew nuts and cardamom powder and serve it hot.

