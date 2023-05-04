Mango Recipes: These Easy Recipes are a Treat for Any Mango Lover

Mangoes are a delicious and versatile fruit that can be used in a variety of recipes. From sweet to savoury, mangoes can add a unique flavour and texture to any dish. With its juicy and sweet taste, mangoes are perfect for creating refreshing summer treats or adding a tropical twist to your favourite dishes.

Mangoes are also packed with essential vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy addition to any diet. They are high in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, which can help boost your immune system, improve digestion, and prevent chronic diseases.

Mangoes can be enjoyed in many different ways, including fresh, frozen, canned, or dried. Whether you’re looking for a sweet dessert, a spicy salsa, or a tangy salad dressing, there’s a mango recipe out there for everyone. From classic favourites like mango smoothies and mango salsa to more unique recipes like mango curry and mango chutney, the possibilities are endless when it comes to cooking with mangoes. So why not add some sweet and tropical flavour to your meals with these delicious and nutritious mango recipes.

Mediterranean Fattoush with Summer Mangoes

Ingredients:

2 Pita Breads

1tbsp Vegetable Oil

1 Ripe Mango peeled and sliced

20 grams Pomegranate Seeds

2 Large Plum Tomatoes diced

1 English Cucumber diced

1 Red Onion diced

5 Red Radish sliced

50 grams Flat Parsley chopped

10 grams Fresh Mint chopped

2tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp Fresh Lemon Juice

1 tsp Sumac Powder

1 Garlic Clove

10 grams Kosher Salt

30 grams Sheep Milk Feta Cheese

10ml Pomegranate Molasses

Method:

Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

Place pita pieces into the skillet in single layer. Fry in batches until golden brown and blot dry with paper towel.

Combine cucumber, tomatoes, onions, radish, parsley, mint olive oil, lemon juice, sumac, garlic, salt and ground blck pepper in a bowl.

Gently todd salad with fried pita pieces.

Garnish with sliced mangoes, pomegranate, crumbled feta and pomegranate molasses.

Mango Passion Petit Entremet

Ingredients:

200 ml Crème anglaise

400 grams Mango pulp

300 grams Passion fruit puree

600 grams Mascarpone cheese

200 grams Hung curd

80 grams Gelatin powder

100 grams Whipped cream

Method:

Mix crème anglaise and passion fruit puree

Mix Cream mascarporne and curd together

Mix into crème anglaise and add passion fruit puree.

Slowly fold in whip cream.

Add gelatin and mix and pour in the moulds.

Refrigerate the moulds in the refrigerator until set.

Coat with glaze.

Mango Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For Base:

125 grams Marie Biscuit

75 grams Melted Butter

For Mixture:

500 grams Cream Cheese

100 grams Breakfast sugar

100 grams Eggs

5 ml Vanilla Essence

120 grams Cornflour

125 grams Yoghurt

120 grams Mango Pulp

400 grams Chopped Fresh Mango

Method:

Crumb biscuit well and add the melted butter.

Line the mould with the biscuit mix at the base and blind bake.

Cream together cream cheese and sugar.

Add the eggs slowly and vanilla essence.

Mix cornflour into it, Fold in yoghurt and mango pulp.

Fill up the mould to three fourth with the Cheesecake mixture.

Bake at a temperature of 160 degree C in a hot water bath.

Topped with fresh cut mangos one it is cooled down.

Recipes by Chef Danish Khan, Executive Pastry Chef, Conrad Pune.

