Mangoes Are Irresistible But Are You Eating Them The Right Way? Find Out

While summer can be challenging due to the unbearable heat in many parts of the country, there is one thing that brings us joy during this season - the abundance of mangoes. This versatile fruit is eagerly anticipated every year, as it can be enjoyed in various forms, from desserts to simply eating it as is. However, it’s crucial to consume mangoes in a way that promotes good health.

According to Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliyas, one important step to take before relishing this delicious fruit is to soak it properly.

According to the expert, soaking mangoes for a specific duration before consumption is recommended, unlike most other fruits. The reason behind this practice lies in the presence of excess phytic acid in mangoes, which can hinder the absorption of essential minerals by the body.

Phytic acid is considered an anti-nutrient as it interferes with the body’s ability to absorb minerals like iron, zinc, calcium, and others. By soaking mangoes in water for 1-2 hours (or even 25-30 minutes if time is limited), the excess phytic acid can be eliminated.

This soaking process helps remove the excess phytic acid present in mangoes, facilitating better absorption of nutrients by the body. Additionally, it is believed to reduce the potential “heat" generated by mangoes when consumed.

Additionally, she stated, “Soaking also helps prevent acne, skin issues, headaches, constipation, & other gut-issues." The expert mentioned that mangoes should be eaten as a fruit and not combined with meals. Having them before or after meals, she said, can create fermentation in the gut and lead to acne and other skin and digestive issues.