Trends :Horoscope TodayYoga DayPuri Rath YatraJanhvi KapoorEid-ul-Adha
Home » Lifestyle » Mangoes Are Irresistible But Are You Eating Them The Right Way? Find Out

Mangoes Are Irresistible But Are You Eating Them The Right Way? Find Out

According to Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliyas, one important step to take before relishing this delicious fruit is to soak it properly

Advertisement

Published By: Swati Chaturvedi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 10:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Mangoes are one of the most loved and cherished fruits in India. (Image: Shutterstock)
Mangoes are one of the most loved and cherished fruits in India. (Image: Shutterstock)

While summer can be challenging due to the unbearable heat in many parts of the country, there is one thing that brings us joy during this season - the abundance of mangoes. This versatile fruit is eagerly anticipated every year, as it can be enjoyed in various forms, from desserts to simply eating it as is. However, it’s crucial to consume mangoes in a way that promotes good health.

According to Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliyas, one important step to take before relishing this delicious fruit is to soak it properly.

According to the expert, soaking mangoes for a specific duration before consumption is recommended, unlike most other fruits. The reason behind this practice lies in the presence of excess phytic acid in mangoes, which can hinder the absorption of essential minerals by the body.

Advertisement

Phytic acid is considered an anti-nutrient as it interferes with the body’s ability to absorb minerals like iron, zinc, calcium, and others. By soaking mangoes in water for 1-2 hours (or even 25-30 minutes if time is limited), the excess phytic acid can be eliminated.

This soaking process helps remove the excess phytic acid present in mangoes, facilitating better absorption of nutrients by the body. Additionally, it is believed to reduce the potential “heat" generated by mangoes when consumed.

RELATED NEWS

Additionally, she stated, “Soaking also helps prevent acne, skin issues, headaches, constipation, & other gut-issues." The expert mentioned that mangoes should be eaten as a fruit and not combined with meals. Having them before or after meals, she said, can create fermentation in the gut and lead to acne and other skin and digestive issues.

Advertisement

According to Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliyas, although many Indians enjoy mangoes with milk in the form of shakes or aam ras, Ayurveda recommends consuming milk and fruits separately as combining them is considered incompatible.

However, she clarified that milk can be combined with purely sweet and ripe fruits like mangoes, avocados, and dates. Dr Dixa explained that blending ripe mangoes with milk creates a delicious, nourishing, and tonic drink with aphrodisiac properties. It is believed to improve complexion, soothe vata and pitta doshas, and offers a refreshing and sweet flavour.

Follow us on

About the Author

Swati ChaturvediSwati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel ...Read More

first published: June 19, 2023, 10:47 IST
last updated: June 19, 2023, 10:47 IST
Read More