Home » Lifestyle » Manish Malhotra Calls Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt the ‘Perfect Muses’ for His Bridal Couture

Manish Malhotra Calls Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt the ‘Perfect Muses’ for His Bridal Couture

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh walked the runway for designer Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture while looking their elegant best, yesterday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 19:19 IST

Mumbai, India

While walking in Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh maintain impeccable looks. (Image: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stole the show at Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture showcase on July 20 in Mumbai. At the occasion, Manish Malhotra displayed a lavish collection of wedding attire. Lehengas, sarees and tuxedo bridal attire, among other designs, were among the stunning and dazzling outfits that the models paraded down the runway in. The stars walked the runway at the spectacular fashion show at the Jio World Convention Centre as they prepare for the premiere of their movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar.

After an incredible display, Manish Malhotra, the man of the moment, posted a few pictures from the occasion to Instagram. Sharing a series of beautiful pictures, Manish wrote, “All smiles and happiness completing 18 years of Our ManishMalhotralabel , launch of our first ever Logo and our mesmerising muses the STUNNING PAIR pair @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh Looking RADIANT AND REGAL just the perfect muses to our bridal couture 2023/24 fashion show last night @jioworldconventioncentre @manishmalhotraworld #hardwork #love."

Check out his post right here:

Alia radiated the exquisite bridal grace that Manish Malhotra brides in his gorgeous creations are known to emit in a regal silver lehenga. Ranveer, on the other hand, raised the bar for groom wedding wear with an ornate beige and ivory sherwani that was adorned with stunning details and expert stitching.

Manish also posted several photos to his Instagram stories with Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and other celebrities. At the show,  Deepika Padukone stole everyone’s hearts with her stunning white ensemble. Beautiful white translucent saree and a backless top with silver glitter were worn by Deepika. Check here to see her post-

    • Apart from Deepika Padukone, many famous people from the entertainment world attended the event, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet, and Janhvi Kapoor. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani attended Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show 2023–2024 along with his mother Kokilaben Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani.

    About the Author

    Riya Ashok MadayiRiya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from trav...Read More

    first published: July 21, 2023, 19:17 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 19:19 IST
