Trends :Horoscope TodayCannes 2023 LIVESurya NamaskarAditi Rao Hydari Janhvi Kapoor
Home » Lifestyle » Manushi Chhillar Sets The Friday Mood Right As She Sips Wine In A Sheer Beige Dress

Manushi Chhillar Sets The Friday Mood Right As She Sips Wine In A Sheer Beige Dress

In this idyllic moment, Manushi Chhillar showcased not only her impeccable fashion choices but also her ability to effortlessly captivate hearts with her timeless charm

Advertisement

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 15:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Manushi Chhillar was a true vision of ethereal enchantment in these pictures. (Images: Instagram)
Manushi Chhillar was a true vision of ethereal enchantment in these pictures. (Images: Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar in the picturesque setting of Monaco, sipped on a glass of white wine adorned in a mesmerizing semi-sheer dress, she exuded an air of elegance and sophistication. The summery ensemble she effortlessly donned boasted a delicate cream overlay, revealing a tantalizing glimpse of her silhouette beneath. The contrasting black mini-length lining tastefully accentuated her stunning figure, creating an alluring juxtaposition of colours and textures.

Every detail of Manushi’s ensemble was meticulously chosen to accentuate her innate beauty. The dress, adorned with pretty embellishments, added a touch of ethereal charm to her look. Its figure-skimming silhouette gracefully draped her frame, emphasizing her statuesque presence. As the sunlight danced upon the translucent fabric, it unveiled a delicate interplay of light and shadow, mirroring the enigmatic allure that surrounded Manushi herself.

See her pictures-

Advertisement

Complementing her ensemble, Manushi embraced the allure of the Mediterranean sun with a selection of carefully curated accessories. A pair of stylish Prada sunnies shielded her captivating gaze, adding an air of mystery to her already enchanting aura. Statement earrings delicately adorned her ears, each dazzling gem reflecting her radiant personality. A sleek bracelet gracefully adorned her wrist, its subtle sparkle reminiscent of the waves caressing the shores of the French Riviera.

RELATED NEWS

The actor’s choice of styling further accentuated her natural beauty. Her luscious locks flowed freely, cascading down her shoulders. With minimal makeup, she let her flawless complexion take centre stage, radiating a youthful glow that mesmerized all who beheld her presence.

Advertisement

As Manushi delicately sipped on a glass of wine, time seemed to stand still, captured within the realm of a single moment. The ambience of Monaco, with its azure waters and picturesque landscapes, served as the backdrop to this exquisite tableau.

Follow us on

first published: May 26, 2023, 15:48 IST
last updated: May 26, 2023, 15:48 IST
Read More