Margot Robbie Like A True Fashion Icon Sported Some Amazing Outfits For Barbie's Promotional Tour, Details Inside

Greta Gerwig’s directorial venture, ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is the talk of the town at the moment. The marketing team operating behind the film has worked hard and fast to make sure that it is all that we are hearing, seeing and talking about, it is incredible what they have done with the film. However, there is someone else too who has gone out and beyond to make fans celebrate the film way before it has released and that person is none other than Margot’s stylist Andrew Mukamal.

Margot Robbie dished out some stellar looks during the grand promotional tour of the film. With every look she sported, she made the audience sure that nobody apart from her would have been fit for the role. The Barbie-core trend has been blessed and embraced by Margot and truly there is no looking back, whatsoever.

It is a nightly pleasure and a task to take a look at some of the actress’ best looks from the promotional tour, considering all of them are so good-

The Versace Look

Andrew Mukamal took reference from the ‘Day to Night dual’ look of the Barbie doll’s 1985 version. This power skirt suit is going down in history because of how well it was accessorised. For those wondering about the outfit is so similar to that of the doll’s ’85 version, well it was custom-made by the luxury brand Versace. The pumps were obviously from Manolo Blahnik.

The Polka Power

Margot completely aced this look which was a homage to the ‘Pink and Fabulous’ version of Barbie Doll in the year 2015. This risqué cut-out mini polka-dotted pink dress from Valentino looked absolutely dreamy on her. Do not miss out on the yellow bag.

The Vintage Princess

Fashion critics and enthusiasts could not help but rate this look as ‘iconic’ because of how well it was styled and definitely because Margot’s prowess as a fashion icon was well reflected in the way she carried it. This Versace look featured a metallic mini-skirt and a lovely cable knit jumper.

Let Chic Be Thy Name

Margot truly upped the ante in this striped black and white bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline from the shelves of Hervé Léger. The reference for this ensemble was taken from the original Barbie doll that came out in 1959.

Dreamy But Never Dreary

This custom-made Bottega Venetta co-ord skirt and crop top set will live rent-free in our hearts for years to come. Margot Robbie acing this look and how is a story that will be written down in the history of fashion. There is not an ounce of doubt in the fact that this look truly is the epitome of the Barbie-core trend.

Travel In Style