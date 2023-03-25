Dandruff is a condition which can leave the scalp inflamed and itchy. This can cause white flakes to dust across the hair. Dandruff is not serious from a medical viewpoint, but it can put someone in an embarrassing situation. Shampoos can treat them in some cases, but they may not fully treat the symptoms and they will return over time. Cases also vary depending on the people and the sensitivity of their skin. To solve this problem, various herbal oils, especially the marigold flower fusion recipe can be used. What is the process of making it? Keep reading this space to know the answer to this question.

How to make the marigold flower fusion

Advertisement

For making the fusion, you need to select a couple of marigold flowers and wash them properly. Now, pick out the petals of these flowers carefully and select the cleaner ones. After that, wash those clean petals again to ensure that they are free of any germs.

Boil one and a half glasses of water and put the washed petals in it. Cover the lid and let it boil properly for 10-15 minutes. Keep boiling the water until it is reduced to half. After the specified time, wait for the potion to get cool. Pour the entire mixture into a spray bottle after making sure that it is cool enough.

This mixture can be used for two weeks.

How to use the fusion

Make as many partitions of hair as you can and apply the marigold flower fusion in them. This will help the fusion to reach the scalp properly. Rub this fusion on the roots of your hair. This is also going to prove one of the best solutions for people experiencing chronic hair fall.

Other benefits of using Marigold flower fusion

Marigold flowers will help in regaining the lost shine of your hair. Dry and dull hair can be treated by using a marigold flower mask.

Advertisement

Another benefit of marigold oil for hair is increased growth because it has certain proteins that boost hair growth and regrowth.

(The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home).

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here