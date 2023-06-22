Master the Art of Boiling Noodles: Unlock the Secrets to Restaurant-Like Taste, Leaving Your Guests Craving More

Noodles, a beloved dish enjoyed by people of all ages, can be quickly prepared at home. Whether it’s a late-night snack or a quick evening meal, noodles hold a special place in our hearts. However, many of us face the issue of sticky and clumpy noodles when cooking them at home. Today, we will share essential tips to ensure your noodles turn out delicious and free from stickiness.

Add oil and salt while boiling

To prevent stickiness, add a small amount of oil and a pinch of salt to the boiling water. The oil creates a barrier between the noodles, preventing them from sticking together. Boil the noodles on medium flame to retain their flavors.

Avoid overcooking

It is crucial not to overcook the noodles. Boil them for no more than 2-3 minutes and turn off the gas when they are about 80% cooked. Using a sieve, drain the noodles instead of transferring them to a plate. This allows the excess water to drain out, and the noodles will dry quickly. Rinse the boiled noodles with cold water. This will keep them from sticking and make them easier to handle.

