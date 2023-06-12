Master The Art Of Cutting Jackfruit With These Simple And Effective Steps

Jackfruit, also known as vegetarian meat or Kathal, is a vegetable known for its distinct but flavorful taste and is a hassle to cut for many. It releases a sticky substance that sticks to the hands and knives and is hard to clean off. So here is a technique that has proven to be useful for cutting Jackfruit hassle-free.

To cut a fresh Jackfruit, take a bowl and fill it with mustard oil. Before cutting the Jackfruit, lay some paper on the counter or the table you are using, the sticky substance will not stick to other things and the surroundings will remain clean. Take another large bowl filled with water to keep the chopped Jackfruit pieces.

To cut a jackfruit hassle-free, follow these simple steps. Begin by taking a knife and applying mustard oil generously to both the knife and your hands. This will help prevent stickiness and make the cutting process smoother.

Next, place the jackfruit on a table or cutting board and cut off the sides of the fruit, including the twig. Then, proceed to cut the jackfruit in half from the middle, creating two manageable portions.

After halving the jackfruit, work on making it smaller by cutting each portion into more manageable pieces. Set aside the chopped jackfruit and, one by one, peel and remove the edible pieces from the fruit.