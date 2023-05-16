MasterChef Australia: Meet The Top 18 Contestants Of The Culinary Show

MasterChef Australia is as much loved in the rest of the world including India as much as it is adored in its home continent, Australia. Prepare your aprons and let your taste buds dance with excitement as the highly anticipated culinary extravaganza, MasterChef Australia: Secrets and Surprises, returns with a resounding bang! Brace yourself for a brand new group of culinary maestros, poised to whip up a storm and leave us spellbound with their gastronomic prowess. Get ready to embark on a thrilling culinary journey like no other!

Be all set to be enthralled by a whirlwind of surprises as MasterChef Australia unveils its newest season, showcasing an extraordinary ensemble of 18 contestants who are set to redefine culinary excellence. From seasoned professionals to passionate home cooks, this diverse lineup promises an exhilarating battle of flavours and creativity. Join us as we introduce you to the talented individuals who will grace your screens and captivate your hearts. Without further ado, here’s a compelling list of contestants you simply cannot miss-

Advertisement

Adi Nevgi

Having travelled to over 55 countries, Adi from Melbourne is inspired by flavours around the globe. However, she also holds a special place in her heart for her ancestral Indian cuisine.

Alice Han

Advertisement

A multilingual maverick who has always strived for excellence, Alice from Sydney is ready to get in the MasterChef kitchen and show off her cooking skills with dishes inspired by her mother and the feeling of home.

Amy Tanner

This MasterChef fan has been watching the show for years and is eager to try her hand at it! Amy’s food dream is a nod to anchovies – a tin fish wine bar and sustainably-made tinned fish products.

Andrea Puglisi

Advertisement

With the dream of owning a tapas wine and cocktail bar, Andrea is a skilled chef interested in Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, returning to his family’s roots.

Antonio Cruz Vaamonde

Advertisement

Entering the MasterChef kitchen in honour of his grandmother, Antonio is a pastry and barbeque genius. He often takes inspiration from his South American roots and aims to create dishes that bring people together.

Brent Draper

After leaving the MasterChef competition in season 13, Brent is back and better than ever. He is looking forward to being in the competition, hoping his time in the kitchen will give him an upper hand.

Cath Collins

Advertisement

Boasting a collection of 100 cookbooks, Cath can adapt to any culinary task put to her. She hopes to one day launch a cafe where she can offer cooking classes to adults and children alike.

Declan Cleary

An eccentric cook with varied influences, Declan is an expert at creating exquisite fish-based dishes.

Grace Jupp

Inspired by her family’s Croatian heritage and her chef husband’s love for food, Grace is excited to expand her own knowledge of food and to learn from culinary legends.

Jessica Perri

A mother who wants to show her children that it’s okay to take risks, Jessica learned to cook from her two Nonnas and aims to carry on her family legacy through her love for food.

Larissa Sewell

Hoping to one day own a small cooking school, Larissa has a diverse style of cooking that reflects the blend of cultural influences she had while growing up.

Malissa Fedele

A clinical nutritionist by profession, Malissa finds cooking a therapeutic activity. Italian cuisine is a favourite of hers, and she looks forward to showcasing her abilities in the MasterChef kitchen.

Phil Conway

With dreams of someday opening his own wine bar, Phil reignited his passion for food during the pandemic. This contestant spent time with winemakers worldwide, sharpening his knowledge, and he’s now ready to compete for his dream.

Ralph Kahango

Growing up in his family’s kitchen, Ralph looks forward to sharing Zimbabwean cuisine and culture with the MasterChef judges!

Rhiannon Anderson

With a passion for bold, punchy flavours, Rhiannon’s food dream is to write a cookbook dedicated to her mother, full of three-course dinner party menus.

Robbie Cooper

A proud Iwaidja man with a past career in the NTFL, Robbie cooks ‘Aboriginal Asian fusion’. He looks forward to showcasing his unique blend of food in the MasterChef kitchen.

Rue Mupedzi

Skilled in dessert and savoury cooking, Rue began her food journey by trying to recreate her favourite restaurant dishes at home. She can’t wait to refine her cooking ability and become a true force in the culinary world.

Theo Loizou

With a passion for baking bread that took him all the way to France, Theo enjoys pushing his limits. Competing for the MasterChef title is just another way for him to break boundaries and get one step closer to his dream!