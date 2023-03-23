Matsya Jayanti 2023: Date, Time, Significance and Rituals

Matsya Jayanti, a Hindu festival that falls during the Chaitra Navratri period, marks the birth of Lord Vishnu’s first incarnation, Matsya Avatar. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor by devotees of Lord Vishnu at various Vishnu temples. The significance of Dashavatar and the legends associated with Matsya Avatar are often shared during this festival.

According to Hindu mythology, it’s believed that on Matsya Jayanti day Lord Vishnu appeared in the Matsya Avatar in Satya Yuga to save this universe from Mahapralaya (deluge).

Matsya Jayanti 2023: Date

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious festival of Matsya Jayanti is celebrated on the third day or Tritiya tithi in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. This year Matsya Jayanti will be celebrated on Friday, March 24, which is also be the third day of Chaitra Navratri.

Matsya Jayanti 2023: Time

This year the muhurat for the Matsya Jayanti will be between 1:41 PM and 4:08 PM. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 6:20 PM on March 23 and end at 4:59 PM on March 24.

Matsya Jayanti 2023: Significance

Matsya Avatar was the first incarnation among the 10 incarnations or Dashavatar of Lord Vishnu. According to mythology, Lord Vishnu has appeared in different incarnations to save this universe and his devotees from evil forces. In Matsya Avatar Lord Vishnu took the form of a fish and rescued the first man, Manu, from Mahapralaya to save the universe during Satya Yuga.

Matsya Jayanti 2023: Rituals

During this festival, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and fast in honour of Matsya Avatar (Lord Vishnu). The fast begins the day before Matsya Jayanti and ends at dawn on the following day. They offer prayers and worship to the deity before breaking their fast. Throughout the night, devotees continuously recite sacred mantras seeking divine blessings of Lord Vishnu. On this auspicious day, many people also donate food and clothes to Brahmins and the needy.

